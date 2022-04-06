i3 Energy Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.11 (LON:I3E)

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of i3 Energy stock traded up GBX 2.46 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 26.76 ($0.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,022,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,052. The stock has a market cap of £301.38 million and a P/E ratio of 14.86. i3 Energy has a one year low of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 27 ($0.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get i3 Energy alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of i3 Energy from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.