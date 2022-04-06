IDOX (LON:IDOX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.10

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.10 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.81). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), with a volume of 2,192,789 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 78 ($1.02) price target on shares of IDOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 78.75 ($1.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.03. The stock has a market cap of £272.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.30. IDOX’s payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

In other news, insider David Meaden sold 2,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80), for a total value of £1,750,700 ($2,296,000.00).

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

