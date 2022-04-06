iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Hits New 1-Year High at $400.27

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 400.27 ($5.25) and last traded at GBX 393.94 ($5.17), with a volume of 9343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 391.50 ($5.13).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 371.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 326.76. The stock has a market cap of £749.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45.
About iEnergizer (LON:IBPO)
