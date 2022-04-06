iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Hits New 1-Year High at $400.27

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 400.27 ($5.25) and last traded at GBX 393.94 ($5.17), with a volume of 9343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 391.50 ($5.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 371.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 326.76. The stock has a market cap of £749.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45.

About iEnergizer (LON:IBPO)

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

