ILCOIN (ILC) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. ILCOIN has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $1,841.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ILCOIN has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ILCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006810 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000694 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,774,234,805 coins and its circulating supply is 820,538,385 coins. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

