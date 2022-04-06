Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 4,085 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

