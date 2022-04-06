Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,545 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -25.37%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
