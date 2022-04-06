Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,545 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VST opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.94. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -25.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.