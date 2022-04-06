Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 337.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,076,000 after buying an additional 44,007 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAM opened at $392.63 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.74 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.75.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.53.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

