Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group increased its position in Entegris by 16,147.7% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 11,337,429 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Entegris by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after buying an additional 621,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Entegris by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,654,000 after buying an additional 604,249 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Entegris by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,411,000 after buying an additional 436,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Entegris by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,622,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,843,000 after buying an additional 356,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

ENTG stock opened at $117.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.16 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.86.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

