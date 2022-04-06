Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,946 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,903 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Synovus Financial by 837.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after purchasing an additional 469,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,918,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,595,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

