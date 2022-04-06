Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 1,702 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMED. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.13.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $167.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $292.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.19.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

