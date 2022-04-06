Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,753.42.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,218.15 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,087.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,279.38.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

