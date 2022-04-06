Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,102,000 after acquiring an additional 90,716 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,479,000 after acquiring an additional 117,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,981,000 after acquiring an additional 88,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,572,000 after acquiring an additional 26,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.62.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.53. 12,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,965. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.79 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.30 and its 200 day moving average is $227.01.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

