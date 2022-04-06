Illuvium (ILV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $387.36 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $387.36 million and $23.79 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $595.22 or 0.01355122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00045956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.48 or 0.07332008 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,796.76 or 0.99711273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00051762 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,786 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

