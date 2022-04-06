Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) vs. Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Critical Comparison

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Indonesia Energy has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Falcon Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Indonesia Energy presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 60.45%. Falcon Minerals has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 18.53%. Given Falcon Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 78.13 -$6.95 million N/A N/A Falcon Minerals $68.01 million 8.76 $13.16 million $0.25 27.56

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Falcon Minerals 19.34% 6.01% 4.90%

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Indonesia Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy (Get Rating)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

About Falcon Minerals (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

