Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

INGXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of INGXF stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.41. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.04%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.