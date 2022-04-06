Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPRGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

IIPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.43.

NYSE IIPR opened at $201.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.62. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $162.81 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.12.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 153.51%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

