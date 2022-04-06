Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Shares Down 1.5%

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.57. 120 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSJA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000.

