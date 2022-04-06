Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $19.35, but opened at $20.25. Innoviva shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a current ratio of 54.02.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.84% and a return on equity of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Innoviva by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Innoviva by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 70,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Innoviva by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 48,777 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Innoviva by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 34,391 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

