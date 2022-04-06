Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.05. Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46.
Innsuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
