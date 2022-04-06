Insider Buying: Berkeley Energia Limited (ASX:BKY) Insider Buys 2,800,000 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Energia Limited (ASX:BKY – Get Rating) insider Ian Middlemas purchased 2,800,000 shares of Berkeley Energia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$985,600.00 ($741,052.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a current ratio of 30.97 and a quick ratio of 30.97.

About Berkeley Energia

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

