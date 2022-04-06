Insider Buying: Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Robert Carey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Robert Carey purchased 3,685 shares of Beyond Air stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $24,247.30.

On Thursday, March 17th, Robert Carey purchased 20,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

Shares of XAIR stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.71. 98,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of -0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10. Beyond Air, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $16.41.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air (Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

