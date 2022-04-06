Insider Buying: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Acquires 12,200 Shares of Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $60,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MYPS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 234,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,985. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 519,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MYPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.