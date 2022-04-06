Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.03, for a total transaction of C$240,090.00.

Corey B. Bieber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.78, for a total transaction of C$153,560.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Corey B. Bieber sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total transaction of C$239,010.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Corey B. Bieber sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.48, for a total transaction of C$313,920.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.03, for a total value of C$154,060.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$147,800.00.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$78.20 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$36.23 and a twelve month high of C$81.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.91 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.05.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

