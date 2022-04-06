Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells 958,475 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 958,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $21,805,306.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,363 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $165,004.83.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,629 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $169,821.54.

On Monday, February 7th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,642 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $171,333.64.

On Friday, February 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,622 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $169,665.72.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,636 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $171,504.56.

On Monday, January 31st, Lance Torgerson sold 7,006 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $149,087.68.

On Friday, January 28th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,742 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $137,199.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,401 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $131,348.52.

On Monday, January 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,030 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $118,368.90.

On Thursday, January 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,750 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $116,437.50.

CVEO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. 18,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 3.29.

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Civeo by 82.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Civeo by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civeo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

