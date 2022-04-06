Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells 6,696 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $154,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $23.08. 1,457,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,415. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 56.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after buying an additional 274,652 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

