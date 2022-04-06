Insider Selling: Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Sells 13,822 Shares of Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.78), for a total transaction of £155,773.94 ($204,293.69).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,128.50 ($14.80) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,140.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,292.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The company has a market cap of £31.03 billion and a PE ratio of -19.11. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of GBX 976 ($12.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.96).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.93) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,935 ($25.38) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.70) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.10) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.85) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,700 ($22.30).

Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

