Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $1,001,397.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,001,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $140.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.77. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.29.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,898 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,032,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 755,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,620,000 after purchasing an additional 104,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

