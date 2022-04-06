Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

IBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $127.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $81.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.52. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

