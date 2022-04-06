InsurAce (INSUR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.43 Million

InsurAce (INSUR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001066 BTC on exchanges. InsurAce has a market cap of $20.97 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.47 or 0.07324607 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,942.66 or 1.00253995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00052512 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars.

