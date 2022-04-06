Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.21

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.21 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.43). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.66), with a volume of 788,785 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.21. The company has a market capitalization of £29.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86.
Intercede Group Company Profile (LON:IGP)
