InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$19.50 to C$19.00. The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Several other research firms have also commented on IIPZF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins dropped their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

