Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.44

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$14.44 and last traded at C$14.58, with a volume of 1212795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.66.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.24, for a total value of C$64,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$833,534.24. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $410,537 in the last quarter.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

