Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) shot up 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.44 and last traded at $91.35. 14,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 787,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPI. StockNews.com started coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.12.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $658,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

