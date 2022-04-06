Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PFM) Trading Down 0.6%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PFM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.39 and last traded at $38.42. 19,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 111,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.64.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.