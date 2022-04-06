Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $131.95 and last traded at $131.95. 8,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 23,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.14.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.