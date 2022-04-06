Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $131.95 and last traded at $131.95. Approximately 8,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 23,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.18.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.14.
