Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.68 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 4,543 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 1,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.34% of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

