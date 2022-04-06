Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 29th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

VKQ stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 34.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

