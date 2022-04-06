Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.47 and last traded at $90.71. Approximately 319,254 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 397% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.56.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.02.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.