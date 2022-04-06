InvestDigital Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (IDT)

InvestDigital (IDT) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. InvestDigital has a market cap of $24,172.89 and $364.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00035715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00104659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital (IDT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 132,384,823 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.