Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV Sells 1,217 Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.01, for a total transaction of C$105,890.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,650,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$143,595,377.51.
Shares of TC stock opened at C$85.14 on Wednesday. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of C$79.83 and a 12 month high of C$116.94. The stock has a market cap of C$915.77 million and a PE ratio of 220.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$99.32.
Tucows Company Profile (Get Rating)
