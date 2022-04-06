Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV Sells 1,217 Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.01, for a total transaction of C$105,890.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,650,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$143,595,377.51.

Shares of TC stock opened at C$85.14 on Wednesday. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of C$79.83 and a 12 month high of C$116.94. The stock has a market cap of C$915.77 million and a PE ratio of 220.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$99.32.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

