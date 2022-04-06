IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $102.93

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $102.93 and last traded at $103.10, with a volume of 908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPGP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

