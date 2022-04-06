IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQEPF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IQE from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IQE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on IQE from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get IQE alerts:

Shares of IQE stock remained flat at $$0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. IQE has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.