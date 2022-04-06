IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,358,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,119,000 after acquiring an additional 98,262 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $238.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.49 and a 200 day moving average of $248.39.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.39.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

