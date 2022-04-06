IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IRIDEX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $4.52 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in IRIDEX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

