Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $364.33

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 364.33 ($4.78) and traded as low as GBX 325 ($4.26). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 325 ($4.26), with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 331.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 363.83. The stock has a market cap of £560.88 million and a P/E ratio of -147.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of €0.09 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

