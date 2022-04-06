Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,902 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,775,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,387,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,056 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,842,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,464,000 after buying an additional 1,184,788 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,421,000 after buying an additional 1,087,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

NYSE AMH opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

