Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,091.26 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $908.51 and a 200-day moving average of $961.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,821 shares of company stock valued at $61,134,868 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $942.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

