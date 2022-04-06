iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 135,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,782,344 shares.The stock last traded at $134.22 and had previously closed at $133.06.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

