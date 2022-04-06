iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.06 and last traded at $43.06. Approximately 163,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 227,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOM. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 24.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.